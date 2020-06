CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman died and an infant was seriously injured after a three-car accident in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the CMPD, the accident occurred at about 5:42 p.m. on Billy Graham Parkway southbound, near the Morris Field Drive intersection.

⚠️Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RoAreeTyd3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 14, 2020

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and MEDIC took the infant to the hospital with serious injuries.

The wreck is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops.