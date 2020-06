Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 14th

1/34 Muccov

2/34 Robert Whitehead Breaking And Entering Larceny

3/34 Robert Walker Felony Larceny Breaking And Entering

4/34 Shawn Wade Disoderly Cunduct

5/34 Luis Vruega Discharging Weapon On Occupied Property

6/34 Scott Tran Larveny

7/34 Steven Thang DWI Driving While License Revoked

8/34 Alex Taylor DWI

9/34 Shalese Simpson Assault

10/34 Robert Shields Death By Vehicle



11/34 Tamarius Potts Assault On A Female

12/34 Jose Pineda Breaking And Entering Larceny

13/34 Ian Oshea Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

14/34 Aaliyah Oshea Assault

15/34 Robert Oliver Assault On A Female

16/34 Robert Medlin DWI

17/34 Dorian McCarter Trespassing

18/34 Nicolette Mackin Probation Violation

19/34 Shasman Little Assault By Strangulation

20/34 Versilis Jones Resisting Officer



21/34 Rachel Jones Resisting Officer

22/34 Nicholas Johnson Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

23/34 Javarrus Jeter Assault Robbery

24/34 Quinten Jenkins DWI Resisting Officer

25/34 Antawn Hunter Larceny

26/34 Harold Horne Indecent Liberties With Child Sexual Battery

27/34 Jose Gonzalez Assault On A Female

28/34 Tavaris Cole Breaking And Entering Larceny Possession Of Meth

29/34 Tarance Briggman Communicating Threats

30/34 Yolando Boyd Assault With A Deadly Weapon



31/34 Ernesto Bonilla DWI

32/34 Adrian Bodford Protective Order Violation

33/34 Glenda Baker Possession Of Cocaine Trespassing

34/34 Michael Anderson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Robbery’





































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, June 14th.