Three People Arrested After East Charlotte Fight Turns Deadly

1/3 Omar Almanza De La Garza

2/3 Jordan Robertson

3/3 Jahdell Lewis





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say three people are facing charges in reference to a murder that happened in east Charlotte on June 9th.

Just after midnight on June 9th, officers say they responded to reports of a fight on Commonwealth Avenue. All the people involved had already left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, according to a news release.

A short time later, police were informed that a victim had shown up to Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital with trauma. The victim, Brian Quiros, died on June 13th from the injuries he sustained in the fight, according to the CMPD.

Police say they determined Omar Almanza De La Garza, Jordan Robertson, and Jahdell Lewis were the suspects in the case.

Each suspect was interviewed and then charged with murder, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery, according to the CMPD.

The case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.