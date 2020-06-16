Gaston County Mugshots June 15th

1/25 Mugcov

2/25 Mathew Weller Larceny Possession

3/25 Stephen Stamper Failure To Comply

4/25 Micah Smith Probation Violation

5/25 Gerald Smith Possession Of Firearm By Felon

6/25 Sherry Sisk Contributing To Juvenile

7/25 Shonda Scott Habeas Corpus

8/25 Christopher Scism Probation Violation Larceny

9/25 Jeffrey Poole Larceny

10/25 Cameron Pagan Assault



11/25 Jacob Nesbit Possession Of Heroin Possession

12/25 Michael Main Possession Of Heroin Assault On A Female

13/25 Dalton Lewis Larceny Trespassing

14/25 Travis King Assault

15/25 Stephanie King Assault

16/25 Bakari James Carrying Concealed Weapon

17/25 Vincent Hunt Failure To Appear

18/25 Mary Harris Probation Violation

19/25 Michael Hall Failure To Appear

20/25 Dale Deal Larceny



21/25 Haley Crotts Possession Of Heroin

22/25 Tony Chanthakoummane Possession Of Meth

23/25 Joshua Burch Hit And Run

24/25 Marshall Bell Fugitive

25/25 Jovi Allen Assault With A Deadly Weapon



















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, June 15th.