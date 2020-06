Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 15th

1/39 Mugcov

2/39 Shaundell Westbrook Assault On A Female

3/39 Angie Sanders Resisting Officer Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

4/39 John Rutledge Larceny Breaking And Entering

5/39 Joseph Ruiz Assault With A Deadly Wepon

6/39 Jordan Robertson Murder

7/39 Briana Pittman Fugitive

8/39 Radiek Peace Assault On A Female

9/39 Dulce Mora DWI

10/39 Audrey Medina Murder



11/39 Damar Lumpkin Breaking And Entering Larceny

12/39 Teyron Legions Assault On A Female

13/39 Rodshiek Krider Breaking And Entering

14/39 Ronavon Kelley Breaking And Entering Resisting Officer

15/39 Heather Johnson Trespassing

16/39 Javarrus Jeter Robbery

17/39 Damontae Hatcher Breaking And Entering Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

18/39 Nina Griggley Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

19/39 Phillip Green Larceny

20/39 Omar Garza Murder



21/39 Devonte Freeman Assault On A Female Kidnapping

22/39 Josue Flores Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon

23/39 Denzel Ellison Assault On A Female

24/39 Samatha Elkins Failure To Return Hired Motor Vehicle

25/39 Janay Duncan Assault And Battery

26/39 Matthew Diggs DWI

27/39 Emery Daughtry Assault On A Female

28/39 Rashod Darrisaw Felony Probation Violation

29/39 Makenzie Cumbee Assault On A Female

30/39 Sergio Contreras Assault On A Female Kidnapping



31/39 Matthew Conti DWI Hit And Run

32/39 Ryan Consoli Felony Larceny

33/39 Khari Clary Resisting Officer

34/39 Quyona Cherry Assault With Deadly Weapon Communicating Threats

35/39 Chrisaud Brewster Assault On A Female Disclosing Private Images

36/39 Tommy Boronse Felony Probation Violation

37/39 Jason Baker Breaking And Entering

38/39 Erica Baker Assault With A Deadly Weapon

39/39 Thomas Bailey Resisting Officer Trespassing















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, June 15th.