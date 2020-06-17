Police: Alcohol, Excessive Speed, Reckless Driving Possible Contributing Factors In Fatal Wreck On Statesville Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police believe alcohol, excessive speed and reckless driving were all possible contributing factors in a fatal accident that happened just after 4:30am on June 16th in north Charlotte, according to a news release.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are conducting the investigation into the fatal wreck that happened on Statesville Road near Lakeview Road.

Officers say the driver of a Honda Accord was killed in the crash. Police say the initial investigation reveals the driver of the Honda, whose name has not been released at this time, was traveling northbound on Statesville Road at a high rate of speed when the driver attempted to pass a tractor trailer traveling in the same direction, according to a news release.

The driver of the Honda reportedly lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left side of the road where it collided with two tractor trailers that were parked on the side of the road, according to police.

Police say the collision happened while it was raining and on a segment of roadway that is a no-passing zone.

Police also say evidence gathered at the scene suggests alcohol use by the driver of the Honda may be a contributing factor. Excessive speed and reckless driving are contributing factors for the driver of the Honda, according to investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing and active and any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600