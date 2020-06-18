Gaston County Mugshots June 17th June 18, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/22Gaston County Mug 6 17 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Steven Watson Break Or Enter Larceny Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Jordan Smith 2 Counts Of Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Katelyn Schrader Simple Assault 2nd Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Carlos Roseboro First Degree Attempted Murder AWDWIKISI Assault Inflict Serious Injury Minor Present Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Jamie Norton 5 Counts Of Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Darren Moss Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Gene Kendrick Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Caleb Kapusta 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter 2 Counts Of Larceny Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Ashley Jones Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Probation Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Terry Hatten 4 Counts Of Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Robert Freeman Larceny From Person Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Christopher Freeman Attempted Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22James Felton Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Joshua Evans 2 Counts Of Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Michelle Colle Possess Heroin With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Daniel Clark Probation Violation Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Krystal Chavez DWLR Not Impaired REV 2 Counts Of Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Tieyese Carr Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Richard Cannon Possess Heroin Possess Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Larceny 2nd Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Michael Black 3 Counts Of Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Calvin Baskerville Sex Offender Or Child Premises Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 17th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin