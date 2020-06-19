Gaston County Mugshots June 18th

1/22 Mugcov

2/22 Michael Waters— Larceny—DWI

3/22 Everette Walker Larceny— Failure To Appear

4/22 Steven Toman— Larceny— Possession

5/22 Catherine Thompson— Driving While License Revoked

6/22 Alexis Simmons Possession Of Heroin—Possession

7/22 Cedric Shuford Possession Of Cocaine Possession

8/22 Emmylou Shehan—Failure To Appear Assault

9/22 Angie Portela Possession

10/22 Erika Phillips Financial Card Theft



11/22 Timothy Nealy—Assault On A Female

12/22 Rodney McElveen Possession Of Meth

13/22 Kristi Ludvigsen Driving While License Revoked

14/22 Brian Laughter Habeas Corpus

15/22 Thomas Hendrix—Breaking And Entering Larceny

16/22 James Hawkins Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/22 Christopher Gibson Assault On A Female

18/22 David Frye Felony Converion

19/22 Marcus Duff Fugitive

20/22 Allen Connette Assault On A Female



21/22 Eugene Buckley DWI Hit And Run

22/22 Marquae Armstrong Faliure To Appear













































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, June 18th.