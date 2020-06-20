Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 19th

1/48 Mugcov

2/48 Kellie Wolfe Federal

3/48 Avion Williams Assault With Deadly Weapon Robbery

4/48 Ashley Walker Federal

5/48 Decario Tidwell Assault On A Female Cruelty To Animals

6/48 Nolan Strout Injury To Real Property

7/48 Luke Story Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon

8/48 Nicholas Smith Assault On A Female

9/48 Divina Rosa Simple Assault

10/48 Lionel Price Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female



11/48 Chrisshonda Prayor Forgery Of Instrumentd

12/48 Dashawn Pope Parole Violation’

13/48 Joshua Pelzer Begging For Money

14/48 Essence Otis Robbery

15/48 Keith McCoy Possess Of Stolen Firearm

16/48 Raquan Mclendon Felony Probation Violation

17/48 Antonio Luckey Breaking And Entering

18/48 Cameron Legrande Possession With Intent Trafficking Cocaine

19/48 Brittany Lee DWI

20/48 Jacamron Laney Larceny Possession



21/48 Christopher Kennedy Felony Probation Violation

22/48 Tre Jackson Assault On A Female Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

23/48 Darryl Hutchins Felony Possession

24/48 Jacob Hovis Assault On A Female

25/48 Drew Hoffman Federal

26/48 Nicholas Hill Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of Heroin

27/48 Santos Hernandez DWI

28/48 Getimagefromdbby.asp

29/48 Vernard Gregory Breaking And Entering Larceny

30/48 Kenneth Frost Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



31/48 Erica Freeman Simple Assault

32/48 Tamara Ervin Felony Larceny

33/48 Javon Dooley Parole Violation

34/48 Jordan Donaldson Carrying Concealed Gun

35/48 Joseph Didonato Carrying Concealed Gun

36/48 William Creel Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/48 Wesley Corbett Simple Assault

38/48 Khari Clary Parole Violation

39/48 Devoris Clark Assault On A Female

40/48 Jerome Carter Federal



41/48 Justen Carney Possession Of Firearm By Felon

42/48 Desmin Callahan Federal

43/48 Larramie Brown Assault With Deadly Weapon

44/48 Laquanda Brooks Injury To Personal Property

45/48 Luke Barton Assault On A Female

46/48 Dequan Barnes Assault On A Female

47/48 Demario Ballard Assault On A Female

48/48 Asfand Ali Larceny Resisting Officer

































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, June 19th.