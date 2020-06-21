Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 20th

1/25 Mugcov

2/25 Jalisha Williams Contributing To Juvenile

3/25 Shabazz Thornton Trespassing

4/25 Danilo Tejada Assault

5/25 Delvin Teah Driving While License Revoked No Registration

6/25 Michael Soden DWI

7/25 Anthony Sanders Fugitive Forged Instrument

8/25 Deontae Robinson Felony Larceny Larceny Of Firearm

9/25 Eva Rankin Larceny

10/25 Joshua Oxendine Parole Violation



11/25 Denis Moore Cruelty To Animals

12/25 Christian McGrant Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

13/25 Alexander Liles Resisting Officer Simple Possession

14/25 Damar Lamplain Resisting Officer

15/25 Sarah Juache DWI Boat

16/25 Sylvia Jones Assault And Battery

17/25 Bariano Jamison Assault On A Female Trespassing

18/25 Keith Griffin Breaking And Entering

19/25 Ronmorzehia Fewell Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Communicating Threats

20/25 Thomas Davis Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/25 Beth Coleman Larceny Of A Firearm

22/25 Ronnie Camp Assault With Deadly Weapon Felony Hit And Run

23/25 Shyheem Burris Assault By Pointing Gun

24/25 Aaron Bostick Assault On A Female

25/25 Marvin Avila DWI



















































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, June 20th.