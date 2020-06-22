Gaston County Mugshots June 21st

1/13 Mugcov

2/13 Justin Simpson Breaking And Entering

3/13 Cayla Robinson Financial Fraud Possession Of Stolen Property

4/13 Michael Lipscomb DWI

5/13 Jordan Ledford Breaking And Entering Larceny

6/13 Clifford Jenkins Driving While License Revoked

7/13 Iesha Hughes Hit And Run Assault

8/13 William Fore Fugitive

9/13 Elias Caballeros DWI Immigration No Operators License

10/13 Travis Bradshaw DWI



11/13 Christa Bennett Communicating Threats

12/13 Tashonda Austin DWI

13/13 Alexis Anderson Larceny



























Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 21st.