Gaston County Mugshots June 21st June 22, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/13Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Justin Simpson Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Cayla Robinson Financial Fraud Possession Of Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Michael Lipscomb DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jordan Ledford Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Clifford Jenkins Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Iesha Hughes Hit And Run Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13William Fore Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Elias Caballeros DWI Immigration No Operators License Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Travis Bradshaw DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Christa Bennett Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Tashonda Austin DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Alexis Anderson Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 21st. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin