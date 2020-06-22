Gastonia Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Shot, Killed

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Officers are conducting a homicide investigation after a Saturday night shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to Fairview Drive around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a shooting where suspects fired numerous shots. Upon arrival, the victim was located and identified as 28-year-old Devonte Leon Hall of Winston Salem. The victim died on the scene from his injuries from the incident.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-869-7871.