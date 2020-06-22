Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 21st June 22, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/34Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/34Jadarius Winchester Simple Affray Show Caption Hide Caption 3/34Terrance Williams Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/34Evan Watson Assault On A Female Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/34Houston Vance Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/34Hassan Turner Assault By Strangulation Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 7/34Juventino Torres DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/34Robbie Stokes Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 9/34Carlos Soto DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/34Jailen Smith DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/34Charles Smith Assault With A Deadly Weapon First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 12/34Reginald Shepherd Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 13/34Michael Park Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 14/34Matthew Okeefe Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 15/34Rayvonne Moses Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 16/34Jeremy McClure Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/34Oliver Lopez Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 18/34Katherine Kozell Larceny Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 19/34Gilford Keith DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/34Jaquan Johnson Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/34Daryl Johnson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 22/34Jessie Hurley Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 23/34Coty Hoyle Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/34Kagijah Hopper Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 25/34Lawrence Glover False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 26/34Francis Flynn DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 27/34Tracey Davis Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/34Mister Collins Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 29/34Marty Cloer Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/34Derrick Cathcart Assault With Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 31/34Irieale Castle Breaking And Entering Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/34Anesia Caldwell Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 33/34Roderick Burch Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 34/34Dequan Barnes Assault On A Child Under 12 Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, June 21st. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin