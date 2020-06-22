WFXB Myrtle Beach: Traffic Assistant

The successful candidate will not be fazed by new challenges or easily overwhelmed. This is an entry level position into TV broadcast. As part of the Traffic Department, you will be responsible for configuring, monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing our daily television logs. Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following: Instruct which commercials will air for specific advertisers on local television, assist in preparing logs for WFXB FOX TV and METV, data entry, general receptionist duties, and filing. Experience with Wide Orbit is a plus!

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to the address listed below or via e-mail to: wfxbcareers@wfxb.com.

Contact: To apply via mail:

WFXB FOX TV

Attention: Traffic Manager

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

EOE/ME

