CMS Starts Process to Rename Vance High School

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is taking the first step to officially rename Vance High School. The move comes after calls for change following weeks of rallies and protests surrounding racial inequality.

For more than two decades, the school in University City has been named after the former North Carolina governor, U.S. senator and confederate officer, Zebulon Vance. He also owned slaves and spoke out against anti-discrimination laws and protections for minorities.

“His is not the example that we want to project for our students, families, and staff,” says CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston. “District staff will move forward with a full review of all school names.”

Winston announced at Tuesday night’s meeting that district staff will be reviewing the names of all schools. Next month they’ll present specific examples of school district actions that are aimed at creating a more equitable outcome for students.