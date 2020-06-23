Man Shot, Killed At Northeast Charlotte Apartment Complex

The Latest (6/23/20):

According to CMPD, the victim in a northeast Charlotte homicide case has been identified as 24-year-old Tavarus Lashon Taybron. Taybron’s family has been notified.

Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate this case, which is now being classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (6/22/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A northeast Charlotte homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an apartment place on Varsity Lane around 10:50 p.m. after an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound, lying in the common area of the complex. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

