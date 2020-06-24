4 Dead, 10 Seriously Injured After Shooting At North Charlotte Block Party

1/2

2/2



The Latest (6/24/20):

According to CMPD, a fourth victim from the Beatties Ford Road shooting incident has died due to their injuries on Tuesday while in the hospital. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Dairyon Dejean Stevenson and was one of the victims who was receiving medical care for a gunshot wound. His family has been notified of his death.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The Latest (6/22/20):

According to CMPD, a third victim in the north Charlotte block party shooting case has been pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jamaa Cassell.

Cassell’s family has been notified of the death.

The Latest (6/22/20):

CMPD held a press conference Monday morning to address and provide an update about the shooting that took place on Beatties Ford Road, that left two dead and 12 victims injured.

Sunday night’s incident was said to be apart of the continuation of ongoing Juneteenth celebrations which started on Friday in the area.

Deputy Chief Gerald Smith says three of the hospitalized shooting victims are still fighting for their lives.

Smith estimated that approximately 400 people were on the scene of the incident but no witness has came forward yet. In addition, the deputy chief also believes there were more than 100 rounds fired into the crowd.

After the press briefing CMPD confirmed the identities of the two victims that were killed in the incident as 29-year-old Kelly Miller and 28-year-old Christopher Gleaton.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance with any evidence that might help in the case – much like a video that has been seen on social media even though it does not show the actual shooting.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit ask anyone with information to provide it by contacting them directly at 704-432-TIPS or leaving the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous. You do not have to leave your name, phone number, or address, and you do not have to appear in court. Information leading to an arrest in a homicide can also result in a monetary reward of up to $5,000.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, after being informed about the early Monday morning shooting, took to social media to express her thoughts.

others suffered serious injuries. While I do feel that we have made progress on violent crime, we still have more work to do. This type of tragedy cannot continue to happen in our city. I ask anyone with information about this to please come forward and ask everyone to find — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) June 22, 2020

Within her thread of four tweets the mayor made the following statement to close out her thoughts on the matter:

Violence only leads to more suffering and pain. To those families who lost loved ones this morning, I am grieving with you. And to all of those with injuries, I hope you recover quickly. I also want to thank the first responders who were on the scene and cared for those who were injured.

Original Story (6/22/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Homicide Detectives are conducting an investigation after two victims died after being shot, seven individuals injured from gunshot wounds and five more victims are suffering injuries after being struck by vehicles at a north Charlotte block party.

#CMPD still on scene at a Father's Day block party erupted in violence overnight – leaving two shot and killed and 12 others injured in north Charlotte. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/rL2YyAdaSW — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) June 22, 2020

Officers responded to the shooting that happened on Beatties Ford Road, nearby Catherine Simmons Avenue, on June 22 around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call for service to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian with personal injury. While responding, officers heard several gunshots in the immediate area.

A short time later, police located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, lying in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, CMPD says.

In addition, eight additional victims were struck by gunshots on the scene including one victim that was transported to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after. The other seven victims have been hospitalized due to their gunshot wounds.

Following preliminary information gathered during the investigation it has been indicated that several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd of the Father’s Day block party.

Along with the gunshot wound victims, five victims sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by vehicles, police say. It is believed that one of the victims was the original individual that officers were responding to, and the other four were also struck by fleeing vehicles.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Martin is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.