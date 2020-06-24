Gaston County Mugshots June 23rd June 24, 2020 WCCB Web Staff, 1/19Gaston County Mug 6 23 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Melissa Weaver Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Shannon Swift Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Jeremiah Swift Assault Female Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Reginald Smith Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Jonathan Sellers Driving While Impaired Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Crystal Peters Driving While License Revoked Fictitious Tag Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19William Patterson Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Erica Moore Kidnapping False Imprisoment Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Larry McKinney Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Brandon King Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Derrick Jones Trespassing Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Vince Johnson Carry Concealed Firearm Possess Stolen Property Drug Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Gabriel Hopper Trespassing Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Quinshea Goins Assault Female Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Jeffrey Cook Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Robin Collier Domestic Criminal Trespassing Injury To Real Property Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Jonathan Carpenter Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Todd Burkett Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, June 23rd. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin