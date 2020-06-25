Gaston County Mugshots June 24th June 25, 2020 WCCB Web Staff, 1/29Gaston Mug Cover 6 2 420 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Adonis Battis Malicious Conduct By Prisoner Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Jermond Benton Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Darrell Bolin Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Ira Buckner Possess Controlled Substance Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Brian Childers Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Robert Davis Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Xzavion Davis Attempt To Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Billy Ray Dellinger Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Hyckeem Frazier Assault Government Employee Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Dominic Gilmore Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Scotty Harbin Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Amanda Herndon Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Nathan High Second Degree Murder Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Darrick Johnson Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Israel Juarez Lomeli Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Chris Kent Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Susanna Mintz Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Rico Pagan Fictitious Info To Officer Driving While License Revoked Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Absolute Pendlteton Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Donny Phillips Driving While License Revoked Impaired Driving While Impaied Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Chrisshonda Prayor Uttering Forged Instrument Obtain Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Augusta Ratchford Failure To Appear Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29William Spencer Jr Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Zach Stalcup Assault Female Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Machavis Tate Assault With A Deadly Weapon Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Omini Williams Breaking Or Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Brandy Wilson Simple Assault Probation Violation Financial Card Fraud Possess Controlled Substance On Jail Premises Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Joseph Wilson Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 24th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin