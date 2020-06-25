Mecklenburg County Public Health Hosting FREE COVID-19 Testing Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, in partnership with Mako Medical, will hold a COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-in testing event this weekend at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive.

COVID-19 testing will be offered for people who have symptoms of infection, have had close contact with someone who is infected, have high risk factors related to health conditions or working environment, or have recently attended mass gatherings or protests.

The event will be Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208 via the Ashley Road entrance.

Please wear a cloth face covering and please bring a valid form of identification and insurance card (if you have insurance). Testing will be provided regardless of insurance status and is FREE.

Anyone seeking testing is encouraged to speak to their doctor or to call Mecklenburg County Public Health’s COVID-19 help line at 980-314-9400. The best resource for accurate, updated information for our community about COVID-19 is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov.