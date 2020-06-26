Gaston County Mugshots June 25th

1/24 Mugcov

2/24 Shannon Williams Possession Of Meth

3/24 Christopher Williams Possession Of Meth

4/24 Michael Watts Larcey

5/24 Erica Thomas Probation Violation

6/24 Demetrius Steele Habeas Corpus

7/24 Kenneth Smith Parole Warrant

8/24 Domiono Smith Assault On A Female

9/24 Isaac Riddle Assault And Battery

10/24 Brandon Panther Failure To Comply



11/24 Lori Mincery Assault Breaking And Entering

12/24 Justin Mcabe Assault On A Female

13/24 Justin Lacotta Larceny

14/24 Chrishawn Jowers Assault Murder

15/24 Dmartin Jamison Assault Battery Of Unborn Child

16/24 Lester Hogue Assault With A Deadly Weapon

17/24 Ralph Hall Domestic Violence

18/24 Jaqwon Fincher Habeas Corpus

19/24 German Eury Driving While License Revoked

20/24 April Ersek Fugitive



21/24 Eugene Davis Possession Of Meth

22/24 Odella Byers Failure To Appear

23/24 David Brandon Possession Of Meth

24/24 Chevon Bennett Failure To Appear

















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, June 25th.