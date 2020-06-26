Hazy and Hot Weekend

We’re done with rain and storm chances for the moment. Highs today will top out in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The Saharan dust will creep north by mid to late day Saturday, so we could get a little bit of a hazy view. Sensitive groups like those suffering from asthma may notice the change in air quality, so it’s a good idea to take precautions now. If you are hoping to get a photo of the sunrise/sunset best chance if we get those vivid views will be Saturday night and Sunday morning. The dust will clear late Sunday into Monday. Clouds return Sunday with a few storms possible Sunday night. Early next week will bring the return of rain and storms. It will be soggy with elevated storm chances each day.

Today: Sunny. High: 90 Wind: W 5 mph

Tonight: Clear. Low:68 Wind: SW 3-7 mph

Sat: Hazy. High: 89 Wind: W 5-10; G20

Sun: P. Sunny. High: 90 Wind: W 5-10