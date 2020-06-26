Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 25th June 26, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/54Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/54Jordan Young Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 3/54Cornelius Young Felony Cospiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 4/54Pravis Worthy Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 5/54Richard Wager Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/54Gary Tarleton Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 7/54Michael Taft Littering Show Caption Hide Caption 8/54Calla Stapelton Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/54Jayden Sosebee Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 10/54Roy Smith Robbery Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 11/54Roy Smith Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 12/54Luke Saylor DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 13/54Gustevas Roberts Possession With Intent Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 14/54Lelis Reyes Assault With A Deadly Weapon Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 15/54Mataya Revels Harassing Phone Call Show Caption Hide Caption 16/54W Prince Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender Show Caption Hide Caption 17/54Miguel Pastrano Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 18/54Mathew Okeefe Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/54John Murray Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 20/54Crista Meredith Possession Of Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 21/54Lamar Mckenzie Habitual Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/54Christian McGrant Larceny Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 23/54Briana Matheson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/54Kevin Marvels Possession With Intent MDMA Possession With Intent Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 25/54Donald Maness Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 26/54Durwayne Link Assault On A Female Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 27/54Pierre Latta Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 28/54Nadia Kemble Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 29/54Jeffrey Jones Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/54Antonio Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 31/54Early Jackson Failure To Register As Sex Offender Show Caption Hide Caption 32/54Harrison Hillman Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/54Kristen Healey Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 34/54Calicia Hasty Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 35/54Jaylyunn Harris Possession With Intent Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 36/54Yashica Hardin Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 37/54Darius Green Arson Burning Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 38/54Alphonzo Green Attempted Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 39/54Bryan Franklin Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/54John Driggers Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/54Richard Douglas Felony Conspiracy Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 42/54Tychicus Dobie Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 43/54Carlos Davis Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 44/54Dinesh Darjee Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 45/54Brennan Compton DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 46/54April Clinton Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 47/54Cristian Castro Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 48/54Airrion Bufford Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 49/54Dashawn Brown Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 50/54Heidi Braun Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 51/54Daryl Belton Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 52/54Wesley Banks Felony Possession Possession Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 53/54Arturo Alexander Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 54/54Habtom Adhanom DWI Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, June 25th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin