Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 26th

2/47 Martha Worthy Simple Assault

3/47 Dana Williams Possession Of Meth

4/47 Cherish Williams Breaking And Entering Larceny

5/47 Lashica Whitfield DWI

6/47 Jeffrey Walton Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Conspiracy

7/47 Samuel Toxqui DWI

8/47 Jeremy Spann Assault On A Female

9/47 Roy Smith Probation Violation

10/47 John Smith Breaking And Entering



11/47 Robert Shields Involuntary Manslaughter Possession Of Heroin

12/47 Manuel Rosado Assault With Serious Injury

13/47 Javier Rodriguez Simple Assault

14/47 Lavonte Rivers Felony Conspiracy Breaking And Entering

15/47 Wilder Rincon Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

16/47 Edmund Platt Communicating Threats

17/47 Timothy Parker Breaking And Entering First Degree Arson Larceny

18/47 Donte Moley Assault On A Female

19/47 Ronald McClure Parole Violation

20/47 Gary McClendon Assault On A Female



21/47 Jonathan Lopez Second Degree Trespassing

22/47 Jordan Lawson Breaking And Entering

23/47 Karnell Lawrence Accessory After The Fact

24/47 Frederick Knight Probation Violation

25/47 Nicholas Jones Assault On A Female

26/47 Cameron Jones Assault On A Female Burning Personal Property

27/47 Nathan Johnston Protective Order Violation

28/47 Timothy Johnson Federal

29/47 Ramone Johnson Resisting Officer

30/47 Shakiyla Jamison Habitual Assault



31/47 Kyntaryius Jackson Assault On A Female Breaking And Entering

32/47 Paris Ivery Simple Assault

33/47 Rodrigo Heinle Soliciting By Computer

34/47 Cameron Hearn Breaking And Entering Larceny

35/47 Abdul Hassan Attempted First Degree Murder

36/47 Wilmer Gutierrez Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Hit And Run

37/47 Tyandra Gurley Driving While License Revoked Resisting Officer

38/47 Khajarri Foster Carrying Concealed Gun

39/47 Louie Forney Hit And Run Possession Heroin

40/47 Stephanie Fink Probation Violation



41/47 Robert Elllis Federal

42/47 Taylor Demarco Assault And Battery

43/47 William Collison False Bomb Report

44/47 Malcolm Bynum Federal

45/47 Kwasi Brown Parole Violation

46/47 Zachary Bradley Habitual Larceny Fugitive

47/47 Quavantis Austin Robbery With Dangerous Weapon































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, June 26th.