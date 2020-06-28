Gaston County Mugshots June 27th June 28, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/18Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Brandon Stroupe Habitual Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Gregory Carver DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18James Nichols Assault With A Deadly Weapon Possession Of Meth Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18James Rogers Breaking And Entering Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Jeffrey Radford Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Joseph Hedgecoe Possession Of Heroin DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Larry Chapman Breaking And Entering Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Michael Scott Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Preston McDowell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Quayshawn Dunbar Trespassing Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Robert Masters Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Roger Patrick Possession Of Meth Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Ryan Buke Driving After Consuming Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Thomas Walker Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Tony Tisdale Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Tristen Sanders DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18William Sherer Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, June 27th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin