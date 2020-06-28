Gaston County Mugshots June 27th

1/18 Mugcov

2/18 Brandon Stroupe Habitual Larceny Trespassing

3/18 Gregory Carver DWI

4/18 James Nichols Assault With A Deadly Weapon Possession Of Meth Possession

5/18 James Rogers Breaking And Entering Breaking And Entering Larceny

6/18 Jeffrey Radford Failure To Appear

7/18 Joseph Hedgecoe Possession Of Heroin DWI

8/18 Larry Chapman Breaking And Entering Larceny Trespassing

9/18 Michael Scott Injury To Real Property

10/18 Preston McDowell Assault On A Female



11/18 Quayshawn Dunbar Trespassing Breaking And Entering

12/18 Robert Masters Assault On A Female

13/18 Roger Patrick Possession Of Meth Resisting Officer

14/18 Ryan Buke Driving After Consuming

15/18 Thomas Walker Fugitive

16/18 Tony Tisdale Assault On A Female

17/18 Tristen Sanders DWI

18/18 William Sherer Assault On A Female





































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, June 27th.