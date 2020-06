Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 28th

1/40 Mugcov

2/40 Aaron Burge Financial Card Fraud

3/40 Akop Piliposyan Assault On A Female

4/40 Arthur Stevenson Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/40 Charles Audrey Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

6/40 Charles Dean Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

7/40 Clifton Gray Trespassing

8/40 Corey Brown Felony Hit And Run Felony Possession Of Marijuana

9/40 Curtis Haynes Possession Of Meth

10/40 Dustin Wright First Degree Burglary Larceny



11/40 Fernando Gutierrez Assault By Pointing Gun First Degree Murder

12/40 Ian Peters DWI

13/40 Jacob Hill Larceny

14/40 John Godwin Assault On A Female

15/40 Johnsie Floyd Felony Possession

16/40 Jordan Donaldson Breaking And Entering

17/40 Keon Lucas Assault By Pointing Gun

18/40 Keshaun Haviland Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

19/40 Lance Moore Assault On A Female

20/40 Lance Moore Possession On Jail Premises



21/40 Levern Jacobs Felony Possession Of Cocaine

22/40 Lisa Huffstetler Felony Probation Violation

23/40 Melissa Furrer DWI

24/40 Michael Hall Possessio Of Heroin Possession Of Meth

25/40 Milton McKnight Assault On A Female

26/40 Naquan King Assault Kidnapping

27/40 Paulnique Earl Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny

28/40 Rafael Castillo Sexual Battery

29/40 Robert Story DWI

30/40 Robert Whitehead Assault On A Female



31/40 Stephen Bowman Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

32/40 Steven Eichler Felony Probation Violation

33/40 Teyon Byers Assault With A Deadly Weapon

34/40 Thomas Davis Protective Order Violation

35/40 Travis Brown Assault On A Female

36/40 Umberto Altamirano Driving While Impaired

37/40 William Player DWI

38/40 Winston Fields Assault On A Female Assault By Strangulation

39/40 Yashicka Edwards Simple Assault

40/40 Zatario Stewart Assault On A Female

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, June 28th.