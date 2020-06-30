One Dead, One Seriously Injured In West Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a fatal shooting that happened at a west Charlotte convenience store Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Quick Nez, located on Tuckaseegee Road, around 5:40 p.m. after an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. Upon arrival, a man was located inside the business with a gunshot wound, police say. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Lawrence Crank, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to CMPD, a second victim was also located inside the business with a gunshot wound and transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.