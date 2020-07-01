Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 30th July 1, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/47Meck County 6 30 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/47Beaufort Walker Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 3/47Hung Truong Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/47Scott Tran Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/47Melissa Stutts DWLR Not Impaired Rev Show Caption Hide Caption 6/47Nasir Shariff 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) 2 Counts Of Larceny After Break Or Enter Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 7/47Alton Sapp Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 8/47Ciara Russell Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/47Hector Ramirez DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/47Keshon Perry Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/47Damien Norman Conspire Armed Robbery Bus Or Person Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Resisting Public Officer 2 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/47Jarrell Moorer Assault On A Female Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 13/47Lazonte Moore AWDW Serious Injury Possess Drug Paraphernalia Resisting Public Officer 2 Counts Of Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/47Cory McCoy Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 15/47Alfred McCoy Habitual Larceny Misdemeanor Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 16/47Daniel Lee Assault On A Female Interfere Emergency Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 17/47Elijah Kirby Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 18/47Kenneth King Assault Serious Bodily Injury Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Habitual Misdemeanor Assault Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/47Holo Kambou Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 20/47Christy Jones 2 Counts Of Assault Government Official Or Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 21/47Derrick Horton Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 22/47Deremeus Higgs Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) Financial Card Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 23/47Champaigne Hercules DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 24/47Dontae Harrison 2 Counts Of Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 25/47Jaelin Harris Felony Conspiracy Identity Theft 2 Counts Of Uttering Forged Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 26/47Asmir Halilic Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Robbery Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/47Joel Gutierrez AWDW Serious Injury Felony Larceny Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/47Leon Gonzales Valencia Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 29/47Alexander Gilmore Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/47Genevieve Gillis Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/47Raheem Foster Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 32/47Sydney Evans Felony Disseminate Obscenity Show Caption Hide Caption 33/47Davionne Dunlap Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/47Demarcis Davis Attempted First Degree Murder Felony Conspiracy Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 35/47Jamario Darden Non Arrest Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/47Lafaye Daniels Misdemeanor Larceny Shoplifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 37/47Yovanka Daniel Domestic Crim Trespass (Misdemeanor) Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/47Demetria Crawford Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/47Brandon Cook Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 40/47Jabron Collins Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 41/47Brian Carmichael AWDW Intent To Kill Discharge Weapon Occupied Property Show Caption Hide Caption 42/47ROSSHO~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 43/47Quandravius Burks Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 44/47George Blackwelder Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/47Joshua Ammons Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 46/47William Altman Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 47/47James Adams Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, June 30th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin