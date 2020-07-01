WCCB Charlotte: Account Executive (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte/Bahakel Digital – Award-winning CW in the nation’s 21 st television market, seeks a multi-platform marketer to join our already successful sales team. Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in broadcast TV and digital media sales with an emphasis on new business development. Must demonstrate an ability to think creatively, sell strategically and communicate effectively in a multi-media environment.

Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing or related field is desirable.

Please email resume to:

Carol Mangin

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte, One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls please