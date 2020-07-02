Gaston County Mugshots, July 1st July 2, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/21AA Gaston County Mugshots Cover 7.1.20 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Tavarus Williams – Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Jeremy Miller – Burning Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Arthur Luman – Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Reginald Lowery – Trespassing – Assault On A Female – Parole Warrant – Probation Violation – Criminal Contempt – Insurance Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Kevin Ledford – Burning Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Kenneth Lambert – Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Joseph Kendrick – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Mandy Jenkins – Failure To Appear – True Bill Of Indictment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Jimmy Isenhour – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Ami Holonou – Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Charlton Heavener – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Claude Grant – Trafficking Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Steven Fitzgerald – Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Amanda Eversole – Solicit:Beg For Money – Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Sara Dameron – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Secret Cope – Possession – Financial Identity Fraud – Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Kathy Carver – Selling Heroin – Delivering Heroin – Possession With Intent To Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Manufacturing Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Tayshon Burris – Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Clarence Bingham – Assault – Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Billy Alexander – Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 1st. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin