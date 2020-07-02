Heating Up for the Holiday Weekend

Waking up to patchy dense fog across the WCCB viewing area this morning. Clear skies return to the forecast today with highs reaching the low 90s, but with humidity, it will be feeling like the upper 90s and even triple digits this afternoon. Isolated storm chances mainly south of Charlotte through Independence day. Temps will continue to climb into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday for that 4th of July plans. Mainly calm winds with partly cloudy skies by late afternoon. Any firework displays that are still happening shouldn’t have too much to worry about weatherwise Saturday night. Rain and storm chances return Sunday with unsettled weather into the middle of next week.

Today: M. Sunny. High: 90 Wind: NE 5-7 mph

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 70 Wind: NE 5 mph

Fri: Sunny. High: 92 Wind: Calm

Fri PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 71 Wind: Calm