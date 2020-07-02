Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 1st July 2, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/52Meck County 7 1 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/52Dustin Wright Non Arrest Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 3/52Nakohr Wise AWDW Intent To Kill Discharge Weapon Occupied Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/52Brittany Wise DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/52Anthony Wise Assault By Strangulation 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female Common Law Robbery Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/52Demario Wilson Felony Possession SCH I CS Possession Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/52Deangelo Williams Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 8/52Patricia Washington Attempt Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/52Jahari Washington Extradition Or Fugitive Other State 10/52Sean Walton Misdemeanor Probation Violation 11/52Denzel Walker Assault On A Female 12/52Markiel Tyson Non Arrest Federal 13/52Chilond Tshiband Conspire Commit Felony Larceny Felony Possession Of Cocaine Larceny Merchant Product Code Fraud Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) 14/52Adonis Suggs Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property 15/52Zatario Stewart Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon 16/52Christoval Soto DWI Reckless Driving To Endanger Speeding 17/52Charles Smith Attempt 2nd Degree Forcible Rape Impersonate Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor) Kidnapping Misdemeanor Larceny Second Degree Force Sex Offense 18/52Dangelo Slaughter Simple Assault 19/52Antonio Scott 3 Counts Of Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon 3 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon 20/52Ritchie Rodriguez Non Arrest Parole Violation 21/52Scott Prince Break Coin Or Currency Machine (Misdemeanor) Injury To Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny 22/52Jaron Phillips Assault On A Female Misdemeanor Larceny 23/52Renee Perez Simple Assault 24/52Savannah Oxedine Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon Larceny After Break Or Enter 25/52Waltavius Mims Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle Reckless Driving To Endanger 26/52Laprincess McNair 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny 27/52Timothy McKinney Disorderly Conduct 28/52George McKinney Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Hit Or Run Fail Stop Property Damage 2 Counts Of Simple Assault 29/52Darrius McKinney 2 Counts Of Discharge Weapon Occupied Property Possession Of Firearm By Felon 30/52Ashley Lowery Misdemeanor Child Abuse Possess CS Prison Or Jail Premises Possess Drug Paraphernalia Reckless Driving To Endanger 31/52Nigel Lavigne Carswell Felony Possession SCH IV CS PWIMSD SCH IV CS 32/52Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle 33/52Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy 34/52Roy Keith Non Arrest Parole Violation 35/52Quinton Johnson Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female 36/52Zachary Hudson Second Degree Trespass 37/52Jacob Hovis Communicating Threats 38/52Laquan Hoe AWDWIKISI Injury To Real Property Possession Of Firearm By Felon 39/52Johnny Hall Robbery With Dangerous Weapon 40/52Brio Griffin Second Degree Trespass 41/52Ahkytra Green Felony Larceny 42/52Brandon Givens 2 Counts Of Assault By Pointing A Gun 2 Counts Of Communicating Threats 43/52Xavier Gibbs Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break And Enter Misdemeanor Larceny 44/52Deandre Eaddy 3 Counts Of Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon 3 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon 45/52Kimberly Dawkins Communicating Threats 46/52Darius Crowder 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Communicating Threats Felony Probation Violation Obtain Property False Pretense Possession Of Firearm By Felon 47/52Henry Cornejo Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon 48/52Kizlantheia Christian Resisting Public Officer 49/52Lawrence Berry Assault On A Female 50/52Craig Aiken AWDW Minor Present 3 Counts Of Misdemeanor Child Abuse 51/52Michael Adams Communicating Threats DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) 52/52Bobby Abraham PWIMSD SCH II CS Sell Or Deliver SCH II CS Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, July 1st. 