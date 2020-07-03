North Carolina Reports 70,241 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 1,392 Deaths

North Carolina Public Health Officials Coronavirus News Conference (7/2/20) WATCH LIVE: North Carolina public health officials hold a news conference to provide updates on the coronavirus Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Thursday, July 2, 2020

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 2,099 new cases of coronavirus and 1 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 951 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 999,293 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 1,392 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 45% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 123 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 69 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.