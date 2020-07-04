Gaston County Mugshots July 3rd

1/23 Mugcov

2/23 Aaron Burris Assault On A Female

3/23 Andrea Aumock Larceny

4/23 Anita Magee Assault

5/23 Anthony Martin Larceny Breaking And Entering Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

6/23 Barbara Greely DWI Hit And Run Driving While License Revoked

7/23 Brandon Young DWI

8/23 Christopher Hoyle Assault On A Female

9/23 Clint Herd DWI Driving While License Revoked

10/23 Deontre Dameron Trespassing



11/23 Dustan Hoffman Assault

12/23 James Magee Assault On A Female

13/23 Joshua Bobo Possession Of Heroin Trespassing

14/23 Kenneth Wood DWI Driving While License Revoked

15/23 Logan Stanton Boating DWI Failure To Appear

16/23 Mark Henry DWI

17/23 Michael Conroy Larceny Trespassing

18/23 Natalie Reinhardt Failure To Comply

19/23 Patrice Berry Resisting Officer Assault

20/23 Phil Alexander Resisting Officer Assault On A Female



21/23 Stephanie Clinton Failure To Comply

22/23 Tondra Saunders Communicating Threats

23/23 William Fowler Larceny















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, July 3rd.