Wet, Cooler Workweek Ahead

We just had our hottest day all year for July 4th, but big changes are coming to the forecast over the next few days. Monday, however, continues the classic summertime pattern of highs near 90º with pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon. A weak, but moisture-laden, area of low pressure will travel northward from the Gulf into the Carolinas by Tuesday, sharply increasing rain chances for the midweek days. The seasonable pattern should return by the end of the week as rain probabilities fall again.

Tonight: Shower chances early, then partly cloudy. Low: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday: Variable clouds. PM pop-up storms. High: 91°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Rain late. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Cloudy and wet. High: 84°. Wind: SE 5-10.