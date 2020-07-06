CMPD Investigating Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the scene at East W T Harris Boulevard near Lawyers Road shortly before 11:30 am in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a man with a fatal gunshot wound, according to a news release. No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.