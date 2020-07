Gaston County Mugshots July 5th

1/25 Mugcov

2/25 Andrea Johnson DWI Hit And Run

3/25 Brynn Harris Breaking And Entering Larceny

4/25 Chesed Chesed Assault Female

5/25 Corey Anderson Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

6/25 Dustin Johnson Assault On A Female

7/25 Elmer Gomez Discharging Firearm In City

8/25 Emmylou Shehan Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Officer Trespassing

9/25 Howard Mathews Probation Violation

10/25 Hunter Whitlock Trespassing



11/25 James Knox Assault Resisting Officer

12/25 Jaquan Bardge Resisting Officer Assault With A Deadly Weapon

13/25 Jayden Borders Assault On A Female

14/25 Kristy Reinhardt Possession Of Stolen Property Forgery

15/25 Montavious Pitts Resisting Officer Driving While License Revoked

16/25 Parks Skidmore Failure To Appear

17/25 Phillip Mosier Possession Of Stolen Goods

18/25 Roberto Auls Possession Of Marijuana

19/25 Roger Ray Assault

20/25 Russell Herring Domestic Violence



21/25 Steven Weber DWI

22/25 Thobee Osborne Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

23/25 Thomas Clarkson Boating DWI

24/25 Tony Curtis Assault By Pointing Gun No Operators License

25/25 Uri Watson Assault With A Deadly Weapon



















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, July 5th.