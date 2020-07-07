Police Identify Victim In Deadly East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in east Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the scene at East W T Harris Boulevard near Lawyers Road shortly before 11:30 am in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a man, who has been identified as 52-year-old Jessie Hurley, with a fatal gunshot wound, according to a news release. Hurley was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.