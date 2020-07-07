Gaston County Mugshots July 6th July 7, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/29Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Alasia Meeks Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Ashley Crenshaw Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Billy Buchanan Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Bobby Mcgirt Indecent Liberties With Child Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Charles Davis Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Christopher Drake Possession Of Meth Breaking And Entering Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Daniel Allison Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Dontavius Pressley Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Fritz Schaffer Murder First Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Jason Baker Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29John Biggers Possession Of Firearm Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Joy Bardge Domestic Violence Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Kaylee Knapp Failure To Appear Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Kenneth Toller Domestic Violence Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Kevin Chandler Larceny Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Kevin Morris Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Kristin Pope Domestic Violence Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Lawrence Lightfoot DWI Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Leslie King Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Maribel Bustos Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Mark Fagala Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Mary Smith Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Michael Baker Larceny Possession Of Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Octavius Houston Obtaining Property On False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Randall Shropshire Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Samantha Richards Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Terickus Asbury Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Troy Gibson Indecent Liberties With Child Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, July 6th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin