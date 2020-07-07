Temperatures Drop With Afternoon Showers

On and off showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler, though, with the high of 80°. But still super sticky, those dewpoints going to be in the upper 70s. So pretty gross. Tomorrow, more showers and storms in the forecast, thanks to that low. Wednesday will see a high of 84°. Then we are going to dry things out after that. We are just going to get back to that typical pattern of mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, with maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Those temperatures will get back into the lower 90s in the WCCB viewing area for the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy and wet. High: 80°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Wednesday: Showers and heavier storms. High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-10.