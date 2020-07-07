Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 6th July 7, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/56Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/56Andrea Paratikova Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/56Bobby Hudson Simple Assault Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/56Carlton Harris Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/56Christopher Ellis Felony Conspiracy Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/56Cieyel Ford Common Law Robbey Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/56Corey Brower Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/56Crystal Murphy Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/56Damon Simpson Felony Conspiracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 10/56David Mcalister Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 11/56Davonte Everett Fugitive Possession Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/56Delvario Boyce Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/56Deminique Watters Carrying Concealed Gun Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 14/56Edward Lowery DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 15/56Elliott Fincher Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 16/56Erica Childress Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/56Garrett Cherry Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 18/56Genesis Fulwiley Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/56George Mahatha Assault On A Female Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/56Glenisha Burrell Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/56Gracie Caldwell Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/56Houston Taylor Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/56James Brown Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 24/56James Smallwood Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 25/56Jana Broome Felony Conspiracy Identity Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 26/56Janel Spearman Simple Assault Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 27/56Jatangela Hudson Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 28/56Jeffrey Ocampo Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 29/56Joseph Lowry Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/56Joseph Smith Breaking And Entering Felony Possession Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 31/56Justin Hinton Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 32/56Kaliq Gary Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 33/56Khristian Kemokai Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 34/56Kristin Davis Forgery Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 35/56Lakell Ferguson Felony Conspiracy Identity Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 36/56Laporcha Mason Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 37/56Larry Crowder Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 38/56Larry Hall Attempted First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 39/56Larry Hall Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 40/56Latoya Goode Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/56Marcus Johnson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 42/56Matombie Richardson Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm Trafficking Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 43/56McKinley Phillips Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 44/56Megan Stevens Felony Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 45/56Nahsikha Mackay Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 46/56Nicholas Friedhoff Protective Order VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 47/56Ricky Smith Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 48/56Ronavon Kelley Larceny Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 49/56Rubin Bend Sexual Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 50/56Samuel Harrison Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 51/56Schrell Mincey Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 52/56Shawn Wade Open Container Show Caption Hide Caption 53/56Tamika Taylor Possession With Intent Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 54/56Taylor Lee Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 55/56Timothy Flanagan Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 56/56Toni Brafford Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, July 6th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin