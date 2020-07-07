Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 6th

1/56 Mugcov

2/56 Andrea Paratikova Simple Assault

3/56 Bobby Hudson Simple Assault Shoplifting

4/56 Carlton Harris Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/56 Christopher Ellis Felony Conspiracy Assault With A Deadly Weapon

6/56 Cieyel Ford Common Law Robbey Assault

7/56 Corey Brower Parole Violation

8/56 Crystal Murphy Parole Violation

9/56 Damon Simpson Felony Conspiracy Larceny

10/56 David Mcalister Larceny Trespassing



11/56 Davonte Everett Fugitive Possession Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

12/56 Delvario Boyce Parole Violation

13/56 Deminique Watters Carrying Concealed Gun Felony Possession

14/56 Edward Lowery DWI

15/56 Elliott Fincher Federal

16/56 Erica Childress Simple Assault

17/56 Garrett Cherry Larceny By Employee

18/56 Genesis Fulwiley Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

19/56 George Mahatha Assault On A Female Larceny

20/56 Glenisha Burrell Injury To Personal Property



21/56 Gracie Caldwell Simple Assault

22/56 Houston Taylor Protective Order Violation

23/56 James Brown Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Robbery

24/56 James Smallwood Breaking And Entering

25/56 Jana Broome Felony Conspiracy Identity Theft

26/56 Janel Spearman Simple Assault Driving While License Revoked

27/56 Jatangela Hudson Communicating Threats

28/56 Jeffrey Ocampo Fugitive

29/56 Joseph Lowry Assault On A Female

30/56 Joseph Smith Breaking And Entering Felony Possession Habitual Larceny



31/56 Justin Hinton Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

32/56 Kaliq Gary Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Conspiracy

33/56 Khristian Kemokai Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

34/56 Kristin Davis Forgery Fraud

35/56 Lakell Ferguson Felony Conspiracy Identity Theft

36/56 Laporcha Mason Breaking And Entering Larceny

37/56 Larry Crowder Federal

38/56 Larry Hall Attempted First Degree Murder

39/56 Larry Hall Possession Of Stolen Firearm

40/56 Latoya Goode Simple Assault



41/56 Marcus Johnson Assault On A Female

42/56 Matombie Richardson Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm Trafficking Heroin

43/56 McKinley Phillips Assault On A Female

44/56 Megan Stevens Felony Possession Of Marijuana

45/56 Nahsikha Mackay Simple Assault

46/56 Nicholas Friedhoff Protective Order VIolation

47/56 Ricky Smith Felony Larceny

48/56 Ronavon Kelley Larceny Burglary

49/56 Rubin Bend Sexual Assault

50/56 Samuel Harrison Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



51/56 Schrell Mincey Bond Term

52/56 Shawn Wade Open Container

53/56 Tamika Taylor Possession With Intent Cocaine

54/56 Taylor Lee Stalking

55/56 Timothy Flanagan Federal

56/56 Toni Brafford Protective Order Violation

















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, July 6th.