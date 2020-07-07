NC Court Rules Bowling Alleys Can Reopen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. – A North Carolina court has ordered Governor Cooper to allow bowling alleys to operate “so long as other similarly situated businesses are allowed to remain open.”

In a press release from State House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), it says North Carolina families who operate bowling alleys have taken to the court system to fight for their constitutional right to conduct business alongside competing industries who have been allowed to operate. The North Carolina General Assembly has passed legislation to allow gyms, bars, bowling alleys, and other businesses to operate alongside their competitors, but those measures were repeatedly vetoed by the Governor.

A statement from Moore followed:

This court decision reflects the difficult reality that the Governor has chosen winners and losers in North Carolina’s economy without any justification or consistency, devastating some family businesses while helping others. The Governor’s inconsistent approach to closing businesses has been unfair, inequitable, and thus illegal from the start. I continue to urge the Governor to produce a plan for all North Carolina companies, to communicate that plan, and to help businesses comply with consistent protocols so they may safely operate.

Governor Roy Cooper’s spokesperson, Ford Porter, shared the following statement in response to the court ruling: