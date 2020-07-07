Silver Alert Issued For 38-Year-Old Charlotte Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing endangered 38-year-old Devray Raheem Nelson. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Nelson was last seen on Garden Terrace Court, off of Cameron Valley Parkway, in south Charlotte.

He is described as a black man, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 135 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Nelson was last seen wearing a blue or white shirt and blue jeans.

Nelson left on a black and blue bike with blue wheels in the possible direction of Statesville.

Anyone with information about Devray Raheem Nelson should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.