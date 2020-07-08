Gaston County Mugshots July 7th July 8, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/29Gaston County Mug 7 7 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Jeffrey Wooten Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Eric White Possess Methamphetamine Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Christopher Walker 2 Counts Of Child Abuse Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Possess SCH I Possess Simple SCH IV Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Amanda Vannoy Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Failure To Appear (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Savana Stines Possess Methamphetamine Possess Heroin Possess Simple SCH IV Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Timothy Smith Possess Heroin With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver Manufacture SCH I Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Christina Shaw Possess Simple SCH II Possess Simple SCH IV Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29John Perry 2 Counts Of Assault By Pointing A Gun Possess Firearm (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Kevin Odell 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Felony) Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Tristan Moore 5 Counts Of Larceny (Felony) Larceny (Misdemeanor) Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny 2 Counts Of Conspiracy 2 Counts Of Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Luiz Montejo Discharge Firearm In City Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Claude Mcrae Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Ina Mayhue Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Dustin Mann Break Or Enter Larceny After Break Or Enter Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Amanda Loeffler Larceny Motor Vehicle Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Brooke Laye Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Donald Kuhrt Failure To Comply Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Possess Heroin Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Bobby Hinson Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Possess Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Heidiann Gitts Motor Vehicle Larceny Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Anthony Fisher Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Shelda Ferguson Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Teetai Fanene 3 Counts Of Traffick Heroin Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess SCH I With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Ot Place Containing Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Alan Dorsey Break Or Enter Larceny After Break Or Enter Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Phillip Denton Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Dalton Coffey Exceed Safe Speed Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Christopher Burris Probation Violation Other County (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Thaddous Brown Butler Failure To Appear (Felony) 4 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) 4 Counts Of Failure To Comply Assault On A Female Communicate Threat Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Brittany Alexander Possess Heroin With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver Possess Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, July 7th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin