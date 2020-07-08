Heat Returns, Storms Remain

A tropical low has been steadily marching its way through the South over the past couple of days, and it currently has the Carolinas in its crosshairs. While much of the rain will largely remain south of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area. Some of our southeastern counties could be in for a bit of a soaking. As this low moves off of the Carolina coast, it could run into some favorable territory for further tropical development. Although this potential tropical storm will be well east of the viewing area by the time it could get named, it will still dump around a half-inch over the next few days for our eastern counties. Communities north of I-85 can expect a few pop-up isolated showers and storms through the weekend, while temperatures slowly return to the mid-90s. The High Country can expect an eventual return to the 80s by the end of the week.

Today: Variable clouds. Scattered storms south, becoming more isolated to the north. High: 86°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Isolated storms early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. PM storms, mainly east. High: 90°. Wind: N 5-10.

Thursday Night: Mild and muggy. Isolated storms possible. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Mainly sunny. PM pop-up storms. High: 95°. Wind: NW 5-10.