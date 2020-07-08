Man Found Shot And Killed Inside Catawba County Home

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford around 1:40 p.m.

Upon arrival deputies located 56-year-old Shaun Michael Loughrey dead inside his residence. Deputies say it appears that Loughery died after suffering one or more gunshot wounds.

A homicide investigation is underway. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been requested to assist Sheriff’s Investigators.