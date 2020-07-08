Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 7th July 8, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/69Meck County 7 7 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/69Jesse Yates Felony Possession SCH I CS Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz PWIMSD Heroin Simple Possess SCH V CS (Misdemeanor) Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 3/69Kianna Wilson AWDW Minor Present Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/69Tariano Watkins Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/69Christopher Watkins Second Degree Trespass Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/69Desmond Washington Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/69Anthony Terrell Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/69Salman Syed Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 9/69Brian Storm 5 Counts Of Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) No Operators License 4 Counts Of Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Traffic Offense Free Text Traffick In Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 10/69Marquise Spruill Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/69Antonio Springs Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/69Latawn Sloan Aid And Abet Larceny (Felony) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/69Quandarius Shine Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 14/69William Short Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 15/69Gabielle Seawood Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS (Felony) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 16/69Walter Russell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/69Antonio Rosario Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 18/69Tonnica Reid Assault With A Deadly Weapon Open Container After Consume Alcohol 1st Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 19/69Kenneth Raley Assault On A Female Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 20/69Chavez Peoples Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Felony Possession SCH I CS Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/69Dewon Pegues Statutory Sex Offense With Child Less Than Or Equal To 15 2 Counts Of Statutory Rape Of Child Less Than Or Equal To 15 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/69Christopher Noble Possess Drug Paraphernalia Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 23/69Nhan Nguyen Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Communicating Threats Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/69Johnathan Neely Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 25/69Jamikequez Nance Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 26/69Charles Myers 2 Counts Of PWISD Marijuana Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Felony Possession Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 27/69Jayda Moore 2 Counts Of Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/69Xavier Moody Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/69Nicholas McReed Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 30/69Lacedric McMillon Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 31/69Cedric McCray Attempt Break Or Enter Building (Misdemeanor) Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 32/69Ernest Massey Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/69Alana Luster Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 34/69Jovany Lugo Attempt First Degree Burglary First Degree Burglary Larceny After Break Or Enter Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 35/69Gregory Lotharp DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 36/69Pandora Little Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 37/69Noel Lash Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) No Operators License Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 38/69Wendal Jordan AWDW Serious Injury Carrying Concealed Weapon Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 39/69Jaime Jeronimo Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 40/69Gabriel Huezo First Degree Trespass Enter Or Remain Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 41/69Alexis Hernandez Possess Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 42/69Roy Hedmen Assault Serious Bodily Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 43/69John Harrison Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 44/69Terrance Grant Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 45/69William Gotherman AWDW Intent To Kill Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 46/69Micah Golden 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female Interfere Emergency Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 47/69JEREMY~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 48/69Davonte Everett Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 49/69Jerrell Cunningham Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 50/69John Craig Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 51/69Emmanuel Collins First Degree Murder Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 52/69David Clarke Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 53/69Treyvon Ciccio First Degree Trespass Enter Or Remain Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 54/69Ryan Chisholm Injury To Personal Property Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 55/69Frank Campbell Felony Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 56/69Christopher Bryant Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 57/69Richard Brown Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 58/69Deneisha Brown Assault By Pointing A Gun 2 Counts Of Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 59/69Johnny Bowden Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 60/69Lindsey Blair DWLR Not Impaired Rev Hit Or Run Fail Stop Property Damage Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 61/69Lindsey Blair Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 62/69Kenard Blair Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 63/69Justin Berk Assault With A Deadly Weapon Interfere Emergency Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 64/69Tammy Beauford Conspire Obtain Property False Pretense Obtain Property False Pretense Receive Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 65/69Rashawn Batchelor Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 66/69Mark Barnes Communicating Threats Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 67/69Garrett Alroy Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 68/69Gamil Alli Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Felony Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 69/69Jamarius Allen Assault By Strangulation Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, July 7th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin