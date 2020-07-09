Tracking The Coronavirus In The Carolinas

New information is being released daily about the coronavirus and the impacts it’s causing in the Carolinas. WCCB’s Digital Team will continue to update this story as new numbers are reported.

July 9th:

North Carolina: 79,349 confirmed cases | 1,461 deaths

South Carolina: 50,548 confirmed cases | 897 deaths

United States: 3,047,671 confirmed cases | 132,056 deaths

CLICK TO JUMP TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CAROLINA CASES

Data For North Carolina:

As of July 9th, North Carolina is reporting 79,349 positive cases of coronavirus across the state.

There are 1,461 confirmed deaths caused by the coronavirus in North Carolina as of July 9th. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,121,811 completed tests and 1,034 people hospitalized across 100 counties.

For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on March 23rd that all K-12 public schools will remain closed through May 15th.

He also announced that all gyms, movie theaters, health clubs, hair and nail salons, barbershops and massage therapists must close their businesses beginning at 5pm on Wednesday, March 25th due to the coronavirus.

Restaurants and bars have already been closed for dine-in services. However, take out is still available at most restaurants.

The food supply chain for North Carolina continues to be in good shape, according to officials. Grocery store owners are not reporting any issues with getting deliveries. However, officials want to stress that shoppers need to stop hoarding food and buying groceries in bulk.

Gov. Cooper stressed for people to continue to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. He also stressed for anyone in the high risk category (65-years-old or older and people with underlying health issues) should stay home as much as possible.

The first community spread case of coronavirus (meaning the person had not traveled or been around anyone who was showing signs or symptoms of the coronavirus) was first reported in Wilson County. Officials in Mecklenburg County say approximately 1/3 of the cases have been community spread cases.

Unemployment claims have skyrocketed in North Carolina.

Data For South Carolina:

South Carolina currently has 50,548 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as of July 9th. The state of South Carolina has reported 897 deaths from the coronavirus.

As of July 8th, a total of 507,870 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

As of the morning of July 9th, 2,648 inpatient hospital beds are available and 8,058 are in use, which is a 75.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,058 inpatient beds currently used, 1,433 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on March 23rd that allows law enforcement the authorization to disperse any gatherings of people in groups of three or more.

All South Carolina K-12 pubic schools have been closed through June. All spring testing has been suspended for schools in South Carolina.

All medical facilities are restricting visitation with patients unless it is an end of life circumstance.

All restaurants have been ordered to close their dine-in services for customers beginning March 18th but take-out orders are allowed.

Insurance companies have been asked to pay 100% of costs associated with coronavirus office visits.

Private employers are being asked to allow their employees to work from home.

Total Cases In The United States:

As of July 9th, there are currently 3,047,671 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC. There have been a total of 132,056 deaths reported.

The interactive map below breaks down the amount of cases in each state.

Confirmed cases are being reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.