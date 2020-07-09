CMPD Investigating Fatal Shooting At East Charlotte Apartment Complex

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another person has serious injuries following a shooting at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the shooting at the Claremont Apartments on Coliseum Drive near East Independence Boulevard.

The shooting was reported just before 4pm. MEDIC says they pronounced a man dead on the scene and they transported a second man to Atrium CMC with life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.