CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a double shooting in the University area of northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened around 5pm on University City Boulevard at Back Creek Church Road. MEDIC says one person has been transported to Atrium CMC with life threatening injuries.

WCCB has a crew at the scene. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.